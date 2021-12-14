15 more Taipei spots certified as Muslim-friendly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) on Tuesday (Dec. 14) announced that seven attractions, seven hotels, and a B&B have obtained halal certification this year to provide a more welcoming environment for Muslim tourists to the city, UDN reported.

In 2019, Taipei became the first city in Taiwan to help tourist spots and businesses become Muslim-friendly. Since then, up to 41 hotels have been halal-certified according to strict regulations, the most in the country.

This year, eight additional accommodation businesses underwent changes to provide 900 total rooms for Muslim travelers, Tsai said.

According to a survey conducted by the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism in 2019, Muslim tourists are attracted by the city’s charming scenery, folk customs and culture, and the convenience of transportation, as well as its cleanliness and the friendliness of its people.

The new halal-certified accommodations in Taipei suit various types of travelers' needs, including the five-star Taipei Marriott Hotel, centrally located Cosmos Hotel Taipei, Monka Hotel, and FX Hotel Taipei. Business travelers can stay at K Hotels Taipei's Chang-An and Dunnan branches, while young Muslim backpackers can opt for Player Hostel.

The only halal-certified B&B in Taiwan — Futian Village Eco-Educational Farm B&B — can be found in Taipei as well.

In terms of new private tourist attractions and leisure spots, the Kuo Yuan Ye Museum of Cake And Pastry, Cao’s Flower Field (曹家花田香), the Hydrangea Terraced Fields (大梯田花卉生態農園), Jai Fu Calla Lily Garden (財福海芋田), Organic Farm (農驛棧農場) and White Rock Organic Farm (白石森活休閒農場) are listed in the recommendations.

In July, Taiwan was ranked the second most attractive non-OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) destination for Muslim visitors in the 2021 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), tying the U.K.