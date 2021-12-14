New light rail section in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to go into service Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Kaohsiung Light Rail section from Gushan District Office Station (C17) to TRA Museum of Fine Arts Station (C20) is scheduled to go into service at 5 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 16), expanding the number of operational stations from 23 to 26 and extending the line from 12.8 kilometers to 14.7 kilometers.

Kaohsiung’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau (MRTB) said in a press release on Tuesday that even with the addition of the new section, the ticket prices will remain unchanged to encourage the public to take the light rail.

It costs NT$10 (US$0.36) per trip for passengers using electronic tickets and LINE Pay QR Code, while it costs NT$30 for people using paper tickets, regardless of the distance they ride.

According to the bureau, the first and last trains will remain unchanged, departing from the terminal stations at 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. A train is scheduled every 10 minutes during the peak time from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays as well as from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. Service headway is every 15 minutes during off-peak times.

The completed circular Kaohsiung Light Rail line will be 22.1 kilometers and have 37 stations, according to the bureau. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the entire circular light rail system will be completed in 2023.



KMRT system route map (Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. image)