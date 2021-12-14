Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Foreign diplomats in Taiwan visit brass instruments factory

CarolBrass exports instruments to 35 countries

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/14 17:07
Diplomats playing music at a brass music instrument factory. (CNA, Chiayi County Government photo)

Diplomats playing music at a brass music instrument factory. (CNA, Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 27 foreign ambassadors and representatives visited a factory of brass musical instruments in Chiayi County, reports said Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) invited the diplomats for a tour of the CarolBrass Tourism Factory in Dalin on Sunday (Dec. 12) to give them an understanding of the country’s musical instrument sector, CNA reported.

The company, founded in 1989, exports trumpets, cornets, and trombones to 35 countries, while it also manufactures instruments on a bespoke basis, the Chiayi County Government said.

In addition to observing the production process, the diplomats also had an opportunity to practice music and admire classic instruments from overseas exhibited for the public.

Tien said he first heard of the company during his stint as Taiwan’s representative in India, so he wanted to present the country’s production of musical instruments to the world.
musical instruments
brass instruments
CarolBrass
Chiayi County
diplomats
MOFA
Tien Chung-kwang

RELATED ARTICLES

China cuts spending on diplomacy as US splurges
China cuts spending on diplomacy as US splurges
2021/12/13 13:31
Taiwan denies issuing a loan of US$100 million to Nicaragua before diplomatic break
Taiwan denies issuing a loan of US$100 million to Nicaragua before diplomatic break
2021/12/11 17:56
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
2021/12/10 20:14
Taiwan’s Alishan rail trail to close 3.5 months for repairs in mid-January
Taiwan’s Alishan rail trail to close 3.5 months for repairs in mid-January
2021/12/09 16:54
Honduran president-elect's team pledges to continue Taiwan ties: Wu
Honduran president-elect's team pledges to continue Taiwan ties: Wu
2021/12/08 17:15

Updated : 2021-12-14 18:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head