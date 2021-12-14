New animal shelter in Hualien a boost for Taiwan’s pet grooming industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new stray animal shelter inaugurated in Hualien County on Tuesday (Dec. 14) will save animal lives, while it is also expected to engage actively with Taiwan’s pet grooming sector.

Following years of preparation, the center located in Fenglin Township takes up an area of 0.88 hectares and has a capacity for 330 dogs and 20 cats. The facility will be staffed with four veterinarians and a cleaning crew, per CNA.

This is part of the country’s effort to ensure each municipality has at least one public unit to house homeless canines and felines. Since 2014, the Council of Agriculture, which oversees animal welfare issues, has subsidized the implementation of 29 such parks in 20 cities and counties across the country with NT$1.6 billion (US$57.5 million) in funds.

While the shelter mainly provides adoption services, it will also serve as an educational venue and a site for animal behavior modification training as well as pet grooming classes.

To this end, the county government has inked memorandums of understanding with the National Hualien Agricultural High School and the Farglory Ocean Park, according to the county.



A new animal shelter opens in Hualien. (CNA photos)