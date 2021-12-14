Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Demand Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Development Strategies and Forecast 2027

Global Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market was valued at USD 0.35 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 3.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Marketsize, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Hemodialysis is used as a form blood filtration or a person suffering from kidney failure. It is carried out by using a catheter as a link point to connect a dialysis system to a patient. The catheter contains two forms of blood exchange lumens (flexible tubular passage), marked in red and blue for simple recognition during the dialysis process. Blue colored lumen (venous lumen) returns the blood from the dialysis machine to the patient after filtration, while the red colored lumen (atrial lumen) extracts blood from a patient and passes it to the filtration dialysis unit. A Hemodialysis catheter is used for the exchange of blood to and from a dialysis instrument and a patient. They are used where long-term hemodialysis therapy is needed by patients. In addition, chronic hemodialysis catheters carry a dacron cuff that is about 3-8 cm deep under the skin. This tunnel adds a blood infection buffer. Shortage of kidney donors for transplantation and surge in number of end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients drive the market growth of Chronic Hemodialysis catheter. For instance, as per Statista, in 2019, Spain has the highest rate of deceased organ donors amongst the selected countries with the rate of 50 people per million population. Moreover, the increase in utilization of hemodialysis catheters also propel the market growth. Despite that, lack of access in underdeveloped countries and complications associated with hemodialysis catheters restraint market growth of the global Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market.

The regional analysis of the Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America dominates the market owing to well-established healthcare system and rising government investment in healthcare sector. However, APAC is the fastest growing market due to increase in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and increase in number of dialysis patients in emerging economies in the region.

Key Players in Global Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market

Angiodynamics Inc

B. Braun holding GMBH & co. KG

Baxter international Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and company (c. R. Bard, Inc.)

Fresenius se and co. KGAA

Medical components, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Nikkiso co. Ltd.

Nipro medical corporation

Teleflex incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Step-tip

Split-tip

Symmetric tip catheters

By Material:

Silicone

Polyurethane (PUR)

By End Users:

In-centre dialysis

Home dialysis

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

