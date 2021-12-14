Biomaterials Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Global Biomaterials market is valued at approximately USD 33.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Biomaterials are synthetic or natural materials which are chemically derived and used in medical technology to enhance the functionality of damaged tissues and organs. These biomaterials are used to communicate with biological processes to treat cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic, and neurological diseases for medical purposes. In addition, in various advanced medical technology, such as tissue engineering, plastic surgery, drug delivery systems, and other medical implants, biomaterial science is applied. Over the last few years, the need for and use of biomaterials in various medical applications has increased dramatically throughout the world.
In the form of loans, funds and grants, many government bodies and universities have extended their assistance to support research on the production of novel biomaterials. For example, in March 2018, Drexel University awarded USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on how biomaterial-mediated regulation of macrophage activity affects vascularization of biomaterials. These research and funding initiatives are expected to boost the production of innovative biomaterials, providing a range of opportunities for the market for biomaterials to expand. However, high cost of biomaterial production, incidence of inflammatory responses due to compatibility issues, may impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Biomaterials market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share, owing to rise in biomaterial-based research, increasing demand for plastic surgeries. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders and growing pacemaker procedures in India and china.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Carpenter Technology
Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation
Evonik Industries Texas Instruments
Xylos Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
AB Specialty Silicones
Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Metallic Biomaterials
Polymeric Biomaterials
Ceramics
Natural Biomaterials
By Application:
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic
Ophthalmology
Dental
Plastic Surgery
Wound Healing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
