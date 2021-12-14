Blood Culture Test Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Development Status and Forecast to 2027

Global Blood Culture Test Market is valued approximately at USD 4.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2020-2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Culture Test Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.Blood cultures are tests that are carried out to diagnose and determine the source of an infection in the blood. Bloodstream infections are most often caused by bacteria, but they may also be caused by yeast or other fungi or a virus. The driving factors of the market could be attributed to increasing in product approvals of Consumables & Instrument and launches, a rise in the aging population prevalence of infectious diseases, bloodstream infections, and sepsis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019 around 250,000 cases of BSIs occur in the U.S. annually and among them, about 80,000 patients suffer from catheter-related BSIs in ICUs. As a result, there is a strong demand for innovative products for the diagnosis of bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial infections by hospitals and clinical diagnostics laboratories. Many healthcare businesses have increased R&D activities to develop innovative products such as materials, consumables, and software. Investment in R&D for the production of a novel product is a key strategy for suppliers to support their companies’ long-term growth. For example, in 2017 USD 1,433 million was invested by Becton, Dickinson and Company, a prominent provider of blood culture testing products. However, market growth could be hampered by stringent government regulations for the production and manufacturing of diagnostic products, including products for blood culture tests. Until regulatory approval, diagnostic products, such as instruments, kits, reagents, media, and assays, undergo comprehensive clinical trials, leading to a major surge in manufacturers’ costs and thus delay in the launch of the product. Therefore, this may act as a restraint and affect the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Blood Culture Test is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising awareness about early disease diagnosis, increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to high incidence of sepsis and government initiatives thus, it would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Culture Test market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Bruker Corporation

IRIDICA

T2 Biosystems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Application:

Bacteremia

Fungemia

by Product:

Consumables

Instrument

by Method:

Automated

Manual

by Technology:

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Proteomic

by End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

