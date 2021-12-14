Taiwan’s Gogoro develops smart parking meters with EcoLumina

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro has teamed up with EcoLumina Technologies Inc. to develop a smart parking meter.

The new meters will see EcoLumina’s TL Intelligent Parking Bollard system use Gogoro’s swappable batteries for power, CNA cited Gogoro as saying. This makes EcoLumina the latest to join Gogoro’s Powered by Gogoro Network program.

The smart meters have already entered mass production, Gogoro said. EcoLumina intends to have 500 of the new bollards installed in New Taipei City parking spaces by the end of 2021, which will be ready for use around the start of 2022.

The two companies are planning to have 6,000 of the new smart parking meters set up around the country by the end of 2022. The new meters are easier to install as they do not need to be connected to the grid.

Gogoro said that one of EcoLumina’s smart parking meters can be powered for at least two weeks using one of its batteries. The latest partnership is an example of Gogoro finding other uses for older battery packs that no longer hold enough charge for their electric scooters before the batteries need to be recycled.

Other applications for these older battery packs could include powering smart light poles, which integrate smart lighting systems, cameras, sensors, wireless connectivity, and other functions into a single unit, according to Gogoro Network General Manager Alan Pan (潘璟倫).