Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels

THSR rolls out hot deals for winter travel

  119
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/14 14:23
A room at City Suites Kaohsiung Pier 2. (THSR photo)

A room at City Suites Kaohsiung Pier 2. (THSR photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) is joining hands with City Suites of the Hai Pa Wang International Group in launching a program offering discounts for train tickets and accommodation.

Those booking a stay at any of the seven City Suites partnering hotels will enjoy preferential room rates starting at NT$1,500 (US$54) a night. Among the lodgings, four are in Taipei and three in Kaohsiung.

In addition to spending nights at the hotels, customers who also purchase THSR tickets valid between Jan. 3 and 26 will receive a 30% discount, applicable for both reserved or non-reserved seats. The deal will be accompanied by a NT$100 accommodation voucher and two free hot pot sets per room, according to THSR.

The hotels participating in the program are: City Suites Taipei Beimen, City Suites Taipei Main Station, Midtown Richardson-Ximen, Hotel PaPa Whale, City Suites Kaohsiung Chenai, City Suites Kaohsiung Pier 2, and Midtown Richardson-Kaohsiung Boai.

Book a room via the website of the event.

Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels
A room at City Suites Taipei Beimen. (THSR photo)

Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels
Free hot pot set. (THSR photo)

Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels
(Facebook, THSR photo)
hotels
Taipei
Kaohsiung
THSR
Taiwan High Speed Rail
trains
City Suites
Hai Pa Wang International Group

RELATED ARTICLES

Historic police station in Taipei reborn as art space
Historic police station in Taipei reborn as art space
2021/12/13 18:10
Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola
Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola
2021/12/13 16:20
Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2021/12/13 15:37
Taiwanese diva A-Mei announces Taipei concerts
Taiwanese diva A-Mei announces Taipei concerts
2021/12/13 14:16
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
2021/12/13 12:38