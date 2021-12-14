Take Taiwan High Speed Rail and save big on hotels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) is joining hands with City Suites of the Hai Pa Wang International Group in launching a program offering discounts for train tickets and accommodation.

Those booking a stay at any of the seven City Suites partnering hotels will enjoy preferential room rates starting at NT$1,500 (US$54) a night. Among the lodgings, four are in Taipei and three in Kaohsiung.

In addition to spending nights at the hotels, customers who also purchase THSR tickets valid between Jan. 3 and 26 will receive a 30% discount, applicable for both reserved or non-reserved seats. The deal will be accompanied by a NT$100 accommodation voucher and two free hot pot sets per room, according to THSR.

The hotels participating in the program are: City Suites Taipei Beimen, City Suites Taipei Main Station, Midtown Richardson-Ximen, Hotel PaPa Whale, City Suites Kaohsiung Chenai, City Suites Kaohsiung Pier 2, and Midtown Richardson-Kaohsiung Boai.

Book a room via the website of the event.



A room at City Suites Taipei Beimen. (THSR photo)



Free hot pot set. (THSR photo)



(Facebook, THSR photo)