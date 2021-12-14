Tainan woman given 14-month suspended sentence for murdering her baby

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman surnamed Chen (陳) has been given a 14-month suspended sentence by a Tainan District Court for the murder of her own baby.

The unmarried woman gave birth in February 2020. Scared of facing repercussions from her family, she ended the newborn’s life by unclear methods before disposing of it in a plastic bag, according to a CNA report. After getting medical attention due to abdominal pain, it was revealed she had murdered the child.

In the morning hours of February 2, 2020, Chen gave birth to a baby boy in a bathroom next to a kitchen on the ground floor of a home in Tainan City’s Xiaying District. Afraid of being discovered by her family, she used methods (such as squeezing the infant's nose, etc.) that led to respiratory failure and death.

In making its decision, the Tainan District Court considered that Chen was a recluse and could not easily find assistance from others since she clearly lacked social skills. Seeing that she gave birth out of wedlock and was afraid of harsh reprisals from her family, she was under great pressure.

It was under these straining circumstances that she had a lapse in judgment and committed the crime. Considering this, and that she has shown a good attitude in facing the crimes she has committed, the court decided some leniency towards her was warranted.

She has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment with a 3-year probation period. Chen must complete at least two psychological consultations or treatments per month for one year, the court said.