Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 14) reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 10 imported cases and no new local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include six males and four females ranging in age from their teens to their 50s. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 12, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,854 and 16,855), Hong Kong (case No. 16,856), Bangladesh (case No. 16,857), Vietnam (case No. 16,858 and 16,863)), Cambodia (case No. 16,859), the Philippines (case No. 16,860), the United Arab Emirates (case No. 16,861), and Indonesia (case No. 16,862).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,672,651 COVID tests, with 4,655,350 coming back negative. Of the 16,752 confirmed cases, 2,107 were imported, 14,591 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.