Tropical Storm Rai might turn toward Taiwan after hitting the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Tropical Storm Rai formed over the Pacific, a number of forecasters claimed there is a possibility the storm would turn in Taiwan’s direction next week, reports said Tuesday (Dec. 14).

The 22nd storm of this year’s season is almost certain to hit the areas of Cebu and Iloilo in the central Philippines before heading in the direction of the Chinese island of Hainan, but a question mark is hanging over its trajectory after Dec. 19, the Liberty Times reported.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said some predictions see Rai turning northeast toward Taiwan before reaching Hainan, though conditions in the region are not favorable to the storm maintaining its strength.

Even if Rai weakened, it is still likely to bring abundant rain from Dec. 20, especially to south Taiwan, which is now entering its dry season, Wu said. However, at this early stage, it is still difficult to predict Rai’s precise course, with some experts also seeing Hainan or Hong Kong as threatened by the storm.