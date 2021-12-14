Sheppard lifts Rhode Island over Milwaukee 82-58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Rhode Island romped past Milwaukee 82-58 on Monday night.

Makhi Mitchell had 16 points for Rhode Island (8-3).

Milwaukee scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (2-8). Donovan Newby added 12 points.

