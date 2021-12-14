Editor of China's Global Times attacks Western governments with 'chicken feet' analogy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hu Xijin (胡錫進), the chief editor of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times, released a video attacking the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Twitter on Monday (Dec. 13), centered around an absurd food analogy.

Australia, the U.K, and Canada have all announced they will join the U.S.-led boycott, while other democratic countries are considering it. Hu, famous for his no-holds-barred rants against democracies, has outdone himself in this latest outburst about foreign governments, comparing Western leaders to “drunkards” and the boycott itself to “chicken feet.”

“Some Chinese people like to eat chicken feet,” Hu says at the start of the video. “When China was very poor, drunkards with nothing to eat would snack on a chicken foot.”

“In my opinion, the boycott is like the chicken feet that they eat when drinking,” he goes on.

Hu then stretches this analogy to infer that the Olympic boycott is a meager meal only for the desperate:

“This fiasco is the equivalent of a little chicken foot. Only a drunkard would see it as a meal and eat it up with such relish.”

The video is the latest in a string of inconsistent messages on the topic from the Global Times. The state media outlet has been searching — rather desperately — for a suitable reaction to the boycott, one which expresses their indignation while simultaneously feigning a cool, dismissive attitude.

Last week their official Twitter handle featured a post claiming the Chinese are “relieved” about the boycott. The rationale for this, they claim, is that having US officials in Beijing will help keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

“To be honest, Chinese are relieved to hear the news,” the Global Times wrote on the platform. “The fewer U.S. officials come, the fewer viruses will be brought in.”

Despite China’s attempts to keep the latest Omicron variant out of the country, it has failed to do so. On Monday (Dec. 13), China recorded its first case of the new strain in Tianjin, a neighboring city of Beijing, where the Winter Olympics are to be held in a few short weeks.