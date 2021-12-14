Car crash on Taiwan freeway kills one

First responders struggle to free a truck driver surnamed Wang trapped in the vehicle. First responders struggle to free a truck driver surnamed Wang trapped in the vehicle. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car crash involving two large trucks on National Highway 1 in Miaoli County late Monday (Dec. 13) night resulted in one death.

CNA reported that the Miaoli County Fire Bureau received a report about an accident in Touwu Township, and when first responders arrived, they found two large trucks stuck together. The front end of the second truck was partially crushed from the impact, trapping the 51-year-old driver surnamed Wang (王) inside, who was bleeding and in pain.

Firefighters had to separate the two trucks with three tow trucks and take apart the second truck’s door to drag Wang out of the vehicle, which took over an hour. Wang was sent to the Miaoli Hospital, but died later due to multiple fractures and bleeding.

The National Highway Police told reporters that the accident occurred on an uphill section of the road, and the first truck’s driver, surnamed Chang (張), claimed the vehicle lost power suddenly and stopped for around five seconds, which may have caused the accident. The police have yet to confirm whether Chang is liable for illegally parking on the highway and for the incident, per CNA.