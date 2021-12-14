Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Car crash on Taiwan freeway kills one

Truck driver dies at hospital after sustaining heavy injuries

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/14 12:01
First responders struggle to free a truck driver surnamed Wang trapped in the vehicle.

First responders struggle to free a truck driver surnamed Wang trapped in the vehicle. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car crash involving two large trucks on National Highway 1 in Miaoli County late Monday (Dec. 13) night resulted in one death.

CNA reported that the Miaoli County Fire Bureau received a report about an accident in Touwu Township, and when first responders arrived, they found two large trucks stuck together. The front end of the second truck was partially crushed from the impact, trapping the 51-year-old driver surnamed Wang (王) inside, who was bleeding and in pain.

Firefighters had to separate the two trucks with three tow trucks and take apart the second truck’s door to drag Wang out of the vehicle, which took over an hour. Wang was sent to the Miaoli Hospital, but died later due to multiple fractures and bleeding.

The National Highway Police told reporters that the accident occurred on an uphill section of the road, and the first truck’s driver, surnamed Chang (張), claimed the vehicle lost power suddenly and stopped for around five seconds, which may have caused the accident. The police have yet to confirm whether Chang is liable for illegally parking on the highway and for the incident, per CNA.
car accident
car crash
National Highway 1
Miaoli County

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire at central Taiwan factory burns through night
Fire at central Taiwan factory burns through night
2021/12/08 10:42
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
2021/12/04 10:24
Late night inferno at Taiwan paper factory destroys two plants
Late night inferno at Taiwan paper factory destroys two plants
2021/11/20 12:03
7 injured in early-morning freeway accident in south Taiwan
7 injured in early-morning freeway accident in south Taiwan
2021/11/20 10:41
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 6.6 degrees
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 6.6 degrees
2021/11/11 12:49

Updated : 2021-12-14 12:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head