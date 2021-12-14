Yuexiu Transport’s Publicly Offered Infrastructure REIT "CAMC-Yuexiu Expressway Close-end Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund" Successfully Listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 December 2021 - Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited ("Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure" or the "Company", which, together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; stock code: 1052) announced that its publicly offered infrastructure REIT, "CAMC-Yuexiu Expressway Close-end Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund" ("Yuexiu Expressway REIT", fund code: 180202), is successfully listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange today.





A spokesperson for Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure said the successful listing of the Yuexiu Expressway REIT on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange today has marked an important milestone for the Company. The offering was widely supported by investors and received overwhelming subscription. The public offering of the expressway REIT will facilitate a complementary interaction between the two capital platforms of the Group and open up the circulation of capital between the two platforms. It not only provides investors in the secondary market with the opportunity to invest in infrastructure projects, but also provides infrastructure companies with new financing channels other than equity and bond. Looking ahead, the Group will be able to offer its existing expressway assets through the REIT platform as appropriate to realize future earnings in advance, recoup upfront capital, and provide financial support for the expansion of its core business. As a fund unit holder, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure will continue to benefit from the development of the high-quality expressway projects as it receives REIT dividends.





With the establishment of the capital platform of publicly offered infrastructure REIT, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure will be able to open up the capital cycle of "investing, financing, asset management, and withdrawal" and optimize its development model, which is essential for further expanding and strengthening its core transport infrastructure business and achieving mid- to long-term sustainable development. The successful listing of the Yuexiu Expressway REIT is an important step for Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure to implement the strategic "14th Five-Year Plan". The Group's business structure will be further optimized, and it will continue to create greater value for its shareholders and the society.





About Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited is principally engaged in investment, operation and management of toll expressways, bridges and port in Guangdong Province and other high-growth provinces in mainland China. With a series of mergers and acquisitions of quality projects since 2009, the Company's strategic layout of "establishing a foothold in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, expanding into central region of China" has begun to take shape step by step. In terms of its asset portfolio, mature projects in Guangdong Province are the main and stable sources of the Group's profit, while new projects acquired in recent years have given new impetus to the Group. At present, the Company controls or invests in a total of 16 toll roads, bridges and port, including 9 in which the Group has controlling equity stakes and 7 that the Group has invested in through associates and joint ventures.





