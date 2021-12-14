Alexa
Ex-Oklahoma QB Rattler commits to South Carolina, Beamer

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 10:43
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One-time Heisman Trophy contender Spencer Rattler is leaving Oklahoma for South Carolina to join former Sooners' assistant Shane Beamer.

Rattler tweeted Monday night that he had committed to the Gamecocks. The post showed Rattler in a South Carolina uniform with the Gamecocks' logo in the background with the words, “COMMITTED."

“Excited for the next chapter,” Rattler's post said.

The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore spent his first three seasons with the Sooners, and was considered among the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy entering the 2021 season. But he lost the starting job to Caleb Williams and said he was leaving the program when the year ended.

Rattler played in nine games this season, completing 140 of 187 passes for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

One of Rattler's targets at Oklahoma, tight end Austin Stogner, also tweeted he was heading to South Carolina. Stogner's post looked similar to Rattler's, and added, “Let's roll.”

Stogner is 6-foot-6 junior from Plano, Texas, who had 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns. His best season with the Sooners was in 2020 when he had 26 receptions for 422 yards and three TDs.

Beamer, South Carolina's first-year coach, spent three seasons at Oklahoma under former coach Lincoln Riley as assistant head coach for offense and coached tight ends and H-backs.

Updated : 2021-12-14 12:15 GMT+08:00

