Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Long Island-Brooklyn routs US Merchant Marine Academy 106-48

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 10:30
Long Island-Brooklyn routs US Merchant Marine Academy 106-48

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 24 points and 15 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn easily defeated US Merchant Marine Academy 106-48 on Monday night.

Kyndall Davis had 16 points and six assists for Long Island (2-7). Isaac Kante added 14 points. Quion Burns had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

It was the first time this season Long Island-Brooklyn scored at least 100 points.

Kody Robinson had 10 points for the Division III Mariners. Blaine McDonough added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-14 12:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head