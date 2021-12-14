Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gordon lifts Nicholls St. over Blue Mountain College 87-69

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 10:22
Gordon lifts Nicholls St. over Blue Mountain College 87-69

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 27 points as Nicholls State got past NAIA-member Blue Mountain College 87-69 on Monday night.

Manny Littles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Emmanuel Little added 13 points. Caleb Huffman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Luka Tejic had 15 points for the Toppers. Cole McGrath added 15 points. Ty Jones had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-14 11:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head