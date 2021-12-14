Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Giant octopus spotted glowing in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

Light installation a feature of 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/14 11:15
Giant octopus spotted glowing in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung. 

Giant octopus spotted glowing in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A giant octopus has crawled onto the Pier2 Art Center in Kaohsiung, the host city for the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Created by Amigo & Amigo, a light sculpture design studio from Australia, the octopus-shaped artwork was added to the port venue in the southern city as a feature of the lantern festival. The event is being held between Feb. 1 and 28.

First appearing in the Vivid Sydney 2017 light show, the installation is typical of the Australian studio’s creations, which emphasize interaction with viewers. People are encouraged to play the iron drums connected to the “LED tentacles” for them to illuminate, per CNA.

The design of the drums also symbolizes “drumming up” hope and optimism for life devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, energizing people to regain a positive attitude toward what lies ahead, according to Shih Che (史哲), deputy mayor of Kaohsiung.

The lantern showcase will take place at Love River Bay and Weiwuying, an arts center, and will highlight the port culture, greenness, and artsy vibes of the harbor city employing state-of-the-art technologies.
lantern festival
Taiwan Lantern Festival
Kaohsiung
Pier2 Art Center
octopus
Vivid Sydney
light show
light installation

RELATED ARTICLES

Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2021/12/13 15:37
Japan semiconductor wiring company sets up new plant in Taiwan
Japan semiconductor wiring company sets up new plant in Taiwan
2021/12/09 17:48
South Taiwan zoo welcomes baby sloth, will reopen ahead of schedule
South Taiwan zoo welcomes baby sloth, will reopen ahead of schedule
2021/12/07 17:51
South Taiwan recyclers find gas canisters amid smoking waste
South Taiwan recyclers find gas canisters amid smoking waste
2021/12/07 15:55
Kaohsiung housing transactions get boost from planned TSMC facility
Kaohsiung housing transactions get boost from planned TSMC facility
2021/12/06 12:16

Updated : 2021-12-14 11:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head