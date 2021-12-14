Giant octopus spotted glowing in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A giant octopus has crawled onto the Pier2 Art Center in Kaohsiung, the host city for the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Created by Amigo & Amigo, a light sculpture design studio from Australia, the octopus-shaped artwork was added to the port venue in the southern city as a feature of the lantern festival. The event is being held between Feb. 1 and 28.

First appearing in the Vivid Sydney 2017 light show, the installation is typical of the Australian studio’s creations, which emphasize interaction with viewers. People are encouraged to play the iron drums connected to the “LED tentacles” for them to illuminate, per CNA.

The design of the drums also symbolizes “drumming up” hope and optimism for life devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, energizing people to regain a positive attitude toward what lies ahead, according to Shih Che (史哲), deputy mayor of Kaohsiung.

The lantern showcase will take place at Love River Bay and Weiwuying, an arts center, and will highlight the port culture, greenness, and artsy vibes of the harbor city employing state-of-the-art technologies.