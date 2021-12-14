Alexa
Llewellyn leads Princeton over UMBC 89-77

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 09:24
Llewellyn leads Princeton over UMBC 89-77

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn scored 24 points as Princeton got past Maryland-Baltimore County 89-77 on Monday night.

Ethan Wright had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Tosan Evbuomwan added 18 points for Princeton (9-3), which earned its fourth straight win.

L.J. Owens had 14 points for the Retrievers (5-5). Keondre Kennedy added 13 points and Darnell Rogers had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-14 11:58 GMT+08:00

