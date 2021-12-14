Joe Schmidt appointed to All Blacks' selection role

New Zealand perform a haka ahead of the international rugby union match between France and the All Blacks, at the Stade de France, in Saint Denis, nor... New Zealand perform a haka ahead of the international rugby union match between France and the All Blacks, at the Stade de France, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby has appointed former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to the All Blacks management team as a selector and technical analyst.

The 56-year-old Schmidt, who is New Zealand born, will replace former All Blacks flyhalf Grant Fox, who has been a selector since 2011.

Schmidt has been an immensely successful coach at club and international level, guiding Ireland to three Six Nations titles, including one Grand Slam, and to its first-ever test win over the All Blacks. He also guided Leinster and French club Clermont to championship titles.

Schmidt said it was “humbling” to be chosen for the All Blacks role.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about the players and the All Blacks environment and helping out as best I can,” he said.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster welcomed Schmidt's appointment.

“Joe will bring a wealth of New Zealand and international experience into the role,” Foster said. “He will work closely with me and (assistant coach John Plumtree) on selections but his insights will be valuable in other areas as well, so we look forward to having him join us.”

New Zealand Rugby currently is carrying out a review of the All Blacks’ end-of-year tour to Europe on which New Zealand lost successive tests to Ireland and France. The performances of Foster, Plumtree and other members of the coaching staff will be part of the review.

Many All Blacks fans hoped Schmidt would be appointed head coach when Steve Hansen stepped down from that role after the 2019 Rugby World Cup. New Zealand Rugby instead opted for a simple succession, appointing Foster who had been Hansen’s long-term assistant.

