Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rams LB Hollins, Cards OL Pugh active for Monday's game

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 08:08
Rams LB Hollins, Cards OL Pugh active for Monday's game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh and Los Angeles linebacker Justin Hollins are active for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pugh has missed the past three games with a calf injury after starting the first nine at left guard this season. The 31-year-old has started 40 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons.

The Cardinals also activated defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) and long snapper Aaron Brewer (broken arm). Arizona's inactives for Monday are quarterback Trace McSorley, long snapper Beau Brinkley, defensive lineman Zach Kerr and offensive lineman Josh Miles.

The Rams have had to juggle their lineup after two starters — defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee — were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Monday. Los Angeles did get some help on its defense by activating Hollins, who has been out with an injury since September.

The Rams' inactives for Monday's game include quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, linebacker Terrell Lewis, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-14 10:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher