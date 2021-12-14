Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Dec. 13), marking the 11th intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Forty-four Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, comprised of 28 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 14 spotter planes. PLAAF aircraft have been monitored in the zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.