Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan dispatched aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/14 08:16
Chinese Y-9 EW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-9 EW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Dec. 13), marking the 11th intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Forty-four Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, comprised of 28 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 14 spotter planes. PLAAF aircraft have been monitored in the zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on Dec. 13. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Defense ministry report suggests China may attack Taiwan under pretense of military drills
Defense ministry report suggests China may attack Taiwan under pretense of military drills
2021/12/13 16:19
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/10 08:13
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/09 09:52
Defense minister says all of Taiwan will be battlefield in conflict with China
Defense minister says all of Taiwan will be battlefield in conflict with China
2021/12/08 13:38
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/08 07:32

Updated : 2021-12-14 10:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher