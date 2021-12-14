Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

La Liga sells Spanish broadcast rights for $5B+ for 5 years

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 06:25
Real Madrid's team players celebrate as they won the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium...

Real Madrid's team players celebrate as they won the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium...

MADRID (AP) — Spain's top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros ($5.6 billion) from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons.

La Liga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season.

Telefonica-owned Movistar has the rights to the other 205 games, including three complete rounds.

La Liga will be making 990 million euros per season from these rights packages, a slight uplift from 980 million euros a year in the current deals.

More cash will be generated in Spain from live free-to-air rights, the packages to show games in bars, hotels and airports, as well as for the second division.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-14 08:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher