BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2630
|2630
|2528
|2528
|Up
|66
|Jan
|2532
|Up
|66
|Mar
|2544
|Up
|63
|Mar
|2475
|2536
|2469
|2532
|Up
|66
|May
|2493
|2550
|2485
|2544
|Up
|63
|Jul
|2494
|2550
|2490
|2544
|Up
|58
|Sep
|2502
|2549
|2496
|2545
|Up
|53
|Dec
|2496
|2546
|2496
|2540
|Up
|47
|Mar
|2498
|2542
|2498
|2534
|Up
|43
|May
|2498
|2535
|2498
|2528
|Up
|39
|Jul
|2523
|2524
|2523
|2524
|Up
|36
|Sep
|2523
|2523
|2520
|2520
|Up
|32