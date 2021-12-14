BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2630 2630 2528 2528 Up 66 Jan 2532 Up 66 Mar 2544 Up 63 Mar 2475 2536 2469 2532 Up 66 May 2493 2550 2485 2544 Up 63 Jul 2494 2550 2490 2544 Up 58 Sep 2502 2549 2496 2545 Up 53 Dec 2496 2546 2496 2540 Up 47 Mar 2498 2542 2498 2534 Up 43 May 2498 2535 2498 2528 Up 39 Jul 2523 2524 2523 2524 Up 36 Sep 2523 2523 2520 2520 Up 32