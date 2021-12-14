Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2630 2630 2528 2528 Up 66
Jan 2532 Up 66
Mar 2544 Up 63
Mar 2475 2536 2469 2532 Up 66
May 2493 2550 2485 2544 Up 63
Jul 2494 2550 2490 2544 Up 58
Sep 2502 2549 2496 2545 Up 53
Dec 2496 2546 2496 2540 Up 47
Mar 2498 2542 2498 2534 Up 43
May 2498 2535 2498 2528 Up 39
Jul 2523 2524 2523 2524 Up 36
Sep 2523 2523 2520 2520 Up 32

Updated : 2021-12-14 05:55 GMT+08:00

