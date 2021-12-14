New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|237.15
|237.20
|236.70
|236.70
|Up
|4.00
|Jan
|236.70
|Up
|4.10
|Mar
|236.50
|Up
|4.15
|Mar
|234.40
|239.40
|233.30
|236.70
|Up
|4.10
|May
|234.05
|239.15
|233.25
|236.50
|Up
|4.15
|Jul
|233.25
|238.25
|232.95
|235.95
|Up
|4.10
|Sep
|231.75
|236.45
|231.30
|234.30
|Up
|4.10
|Dec
|230.30
|234.50
|229.45
|232.40
|Up
|3.95
|Mar
|229.25
|232.55
|229.05
|231.50
|Up
|3.90
|May
|228.45
|231.70
|228.35
|230.65
|Up
|3.90
|Jul
|227.70
|230.80
|227.70
|229.85
|Up
|4.00
|Sep
|226.85
|229.90
|226.85
|228.95
|Up
|4.00
|Dec
|227.70
|229.70
|227.70
|228.80
|Up
|4.00
|Mar
|228.25
|Up
|4.00
|May
|228.10
|Up
|4.00
|Jul
|228.20
|Up
|4.00
|Sep
|227.95
|Up
|4.05