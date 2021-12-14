Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 237.15 237.20 236.70 236.70 Up 4.00
Jan 236.70 Up 4.10
Mar 236.50 Up 4.15
Mar 234.40 239.40 233.30 236.70 Up 4.10
May 234.05 239.15 233.25 236.50 Up 4.15
Jul 233.25 238.25 232.95 235.95 Up 4.10
Sep 231.75 236.45 231.30 234.30 Up 4.10
Dec 230.30 234.50 229.45 232.40 Up 3.95
Mar 229.25 232.55 229.05 231.50 Up 3.90
May 228.45 231.70 228.35 230.65 Up 3.90
Jul 227.70 230.80 227.70 229.85 Up 4.00
Sep 226.85 229.90 226.85 228.95 Up 4.00
Dec 227.70 229.70 227.70 228.80 Up 4.00
Mar 228.25 Up 4.00
May 228.10 Up 4.00
Jul 228.20 Up 4.00
Sep 227.95 Up 4.05