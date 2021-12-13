Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Partial list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 23:40
Partial list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A partial list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards:

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “The Power of the Dog.”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “Cyrano”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; “West Side Story.”

Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, “Annette”; Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”; Emma Stone, “Cruella”; Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story.”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”; Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”; Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights.”

Animated: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “My Sunny Maad”; Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Non-English Language: “Compartment No. 6,” Finland, Russia and Germany; “Drive My Car,” Japan; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “A Hero,” France and Iran; “Parallel Mothers,” Spain.

Director: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog,”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”; Denis Villeneuve, “Dune.”

___

TELEVISION

Drama series: “Lupin”; “The Morning Show”; “Pose”; “Squid Game”; “Succession.”

Comedy series: “The Great”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Reservation Dogs”; “Ted Lasso.”

Limited Series: “Dopesick”; “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; “Maid”; “Mare of Easttown”; “The Underground Railroad.”

Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose.”

Actor, drama series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Omar Sy, “Lupin.”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elisabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton,” Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent.”

Updated : 2021-12-14 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan
Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan