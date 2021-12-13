Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

High court won't hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 23:27
High court won't hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products.

As is typical, the high court did not say anything in turning away the case, which was included in a long list of cases the court said it would not hear.

The case dates to 2014, when Mississippi sued Johnson & Johnson. Mississippi argues the company violated state law by failing to warn users of “dangerous and potentially lethal” health risks of using its products, which Mississippi says increase the risk of ovarian cancer in women.

Johnson & Johnson says that the Food and Drug Administration had considered requiring a warning on talcum powder products and concluded that the evidence did not justify requiring one. It has argued that Mississippi is barred from suing, but Mississippi courts allowed the case to proceed.

J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has stopped selling its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, though it remains on the market elsewhere.

Earlier this year, the court turned away a different talcum powder case involving a $2 billion verdict.

Updated : 2021-12-14 01:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan
Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan