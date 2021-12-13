NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 75 14-1-0 4-4-4 4-0-2 Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 9-2-4 8-3-2 6-2-0 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 12-4-1 7-4-1 6-2-0 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 7-3-0 12-4-1 3-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 8-3-1 10-3-2 5-1-0 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 8-3-2 9-3-2 6-3-1 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 6-5-2 8-3-3 3-2-0 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 7-4-1 7-4-1 6-3-1 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 9-3-1 5-8-0 2-5-0 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 9-3-2 4-9-1 4-4-2 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 7-5-3 3-6-2 4-2-2 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 4-6-2 6-6-2 2-4-1 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 6-8-2 2-7-2 3-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70 1-5-2 6-6-3 1-4-1 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 5-9-0 3-7-1 2-3-0 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102 4-10-1 2-10-2 2-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 10-2-0 9-6-1 5-2-0 Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 9-4-2 7-5-3 6-1-2 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 4-3-4 11-4-2 2-4-1 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 8-5-0 9-5-1 4-2-1 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 10-3-2 5-5-3 4-3-2 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 109 84 9-2-1 7-5-1 4-2-0 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 9-5-0 7-5-0 7-2-0 Vegas 27 16 11 0 32 95 85 10-6-0 6-5-0 5-4-0 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 9-4-1 4-5-4 3-2-2 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 7-5-1 8-7-0 2-0-0 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 9-2-1 4-8-1 4-2-1 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 8-6-2 4-4-2 2-2-1 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 72 85 7-7-1 5-8-1 2-3-2 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 5-6-1 5-9-1 3-3-0 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98 6-8-1 3-7-2 1-5-0 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101 2-9-1 3-11-1 2-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Vegas 6, Minnesota 4

Vancouver 2, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.