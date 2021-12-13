NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 75 Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 109 84 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 Vegas 27 16 11 0 32 95 85 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 72 85 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Vegas 6, Minnesota 4

Vancouver 2, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.