Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 22 14 6 2 0 30 69 61
Hartford 19 12 4 2 1 27 64 49
Providence 20 10 6 3 1 24 55 51
Charlotte 23 11 10 2 0 24 72 70
Hershey 19 9 7 2 1 21 53 64
WB/Scranton 20 9 8 1 2 21 47 59
Bridgeport 24 8 13 1 2 19 62 76
Lehigh Valley 21 5 11 4 1 15 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38
Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64
Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 70 73
Laval 23 11 10 2 0 24 78 81
Toronto 20 10 8 1 1 22 62 71
Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63
Syracuse 20 7 10 2 1 17 57 70
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 23 17 4 1 1 36 81 54
Manitoba 23 15 7 1 0 31 74 55
Rockford 21 10 9 1 1 22 55 71
Iowa 21 9 9 2 1 21 63 60
Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69
Milwaukee 22 9 12 1 0 19 65 75
Texas 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 78
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 20 15 2 2 1 33 76 48
Ontario 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 56
Colorado 21 10 8 1 2 23 67 62
Henderson 18 9 7 1 1 20 53 50
Tucson 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 59
San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 53 57
Abbotsford 19 8 8 2 1 19 60 59
Bakersfield 17 6 8 1 2 15 44 55
San Jose 19 7 11 1 0 15 53 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Belleville 3, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 3

Providence 5, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton 6, Springfield 0

Laval 4, Hershey 2

Chicago 7, Texas 2

San Jose 5, Abbotsford 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-14 01:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan
Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan