|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|16
|12
|2
|2
|33
|9
|38
|Liverpool
|16
|11
|4
|1
|45
|12
|37
|Chelsea
|16
|11
|3
|2
|38
|11
|36
|West Ham
|16
|8
|4
|4
|28
|19
|28
|Man United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26
|24
|27
|Arsenal
|16
|8
|2
|6
|21
|22
|26
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16
|17
|25
|Leicester
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|27
|22
|Wolverhampton
|16
|6
|3
|7
|12
|14
|21
|Brentford
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|22
|20
|Brighton
|15
|4
|8
|3
|14
|16
|20
|Crystal Palace
|16
|4
|7
|5
|22
|22
|19
|Aston Villa
|16
|6
|1
|9
|21
|25
|19
|Everton
|16
|5
|3
|8
|20
|28
|18
|Leeds
|16
|3
|7
|6
|17
|25
|16
|Southampton
|16
|3
|7
|6
|14
|24
|16
|Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21
|31
|13
|Burnley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14
|21
|11
|Newcastle
|16
|1
|7
|8
|17
|34
|10
|Norwich
|16
|2
|4
|10
|8
|32
|10
___
Leeds 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham 3, Norwich 0
Aston Villa 2, Leicester 1
Everton 2, Arsenal 1
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.
Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|18
|45
|Bournemouth
|22
|12
|7
|3
|37
|19
|43
|West Brom
|22
|11
|7
|4
|30
|17
|40
|Blackburn
|22
|11
|6
|5
|37
|27
|39
|QPR
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|27
|35
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|35
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|34
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|8
|7
|7
|30
|24
|31
|Middlesbrough
|22
|8
|6
|8
|24
|23
|30
|Huddersfield
|22
|8
|6
|8
|25
|25
|30
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Sheffield United
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|29
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|28
|Birmingham
|22
|7
|6
|9
|22
|26
|27
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Blackpool
|22
|7
|6
|9
|20
|26
|27
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|24
|32
|27
|Hull
|22
|6
|5
|11
|19
|26
|23
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|22
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|21
|Peterborough
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|41
|19
|Barnsley
|22
|2
|7
|13
|15
|34
|13
|Derby
|22
|5
|10
|7
|18
|21
|4
___
QPR 0, Stoke 2
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|42
|15
|44
|Wigan
|20
|13
|3
|4
|37
|18
|42
|Sunderland
|21
|13
|3
|5
|38
|25
|42
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|42
|Oxford United
|21
|11
|6
|4
|34
|21
|39
|Plymouth
|22
|10
|7
|5
|35
|25
|37
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|37
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|27
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|39
|30
|Charlton
|22
|8
|5
|9
|30
|27
|29
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|7
|8
|37
|33
|28
|Burton Albion
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|28
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|28
|37
|28
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|26
|Cambridge United
|22
|6
|8
|8
|32
|37
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|25
|Lincoln
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|36
|40
|21
|Shrewsbury
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|28
|19
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|4
|12
|29
|44
|19
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|17
|Doncaster
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|36
|16
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|15
___
Accrington Stanley 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Charlton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 5
Crewe 2, Lincoln 0
Doncaster 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton 0
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 5, Gillingham 1
Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1
Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|44
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|40
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|21
|9
|7
|5
|35
|26
|34
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|33
|Sutton United
|21
|10
|3
|8
|32
|27
|33
|Swindon
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|24
|33
|Tranmere
|20
|9
|5
|6
|17
|14
|32
|Leyton Orient
|21
|7
|10
|4
|37
|20
|31
|Harrogate Town
|21
|8
|6
|7
|35
|30
|30
|Mansfield Town
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|26
|29
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|28
|Hartlepool
|21
|8
|3
|10
|22
|31
|27
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|26
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Crawley Town
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|25
|Salford
|20
|6
|6
|8
|23
|21
|24
|Rochdale
|21
|5
|9
|7
|27
|30
|24
|Barrow
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|24
|22
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|22
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|19
|Stevenage
|20
|4
|7
|9
|16
|33
|19
|Oldham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|21
|36
|16
|Scunthorpe
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|36
|16
___
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 2
Exeter 1, Northampton 2
Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green 4
Leyton Orient 4, Swindon 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0
Newport County 3, Sutton United 2
Oldham 0, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 1, Scunthorpe 1
Walsall 1, Crawley Town 1
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bradford 0, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.