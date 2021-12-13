Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 17 15 1 1 0 33 68 35
Quad City 20 14 2 2 2 32 72 45
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Pensacola 17 10 5 2 0 22 57 44
Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42
Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34
Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40
Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83
Macon 19 3 15 0 1 7 30 79
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola 1, Quad City 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-14 01:20 GMT+08:00

