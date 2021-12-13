Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;26;SW;12;79%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NE;7;42%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;18;10;High clouds and mild;18;8;ENE;19;42%;71%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;8;ENE;7;76%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;10;7;A shower in the a.m.;10;6;SW;9;94%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-17;-18;Very cold;-15;-19;N;6;73%;7%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;5;0;Cold with low clouds;4;-2;ESE;8;58%;26%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, frigid;-15;-24;Cloudy and frigid;-15;-19;SW;8;97%;11%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;27;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;9;80%;66%;9

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;15;7;A little rain;10;8;N;15;74%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with rain;21;19;A little rain, humid;22;19;NNE;21;88%;99%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;22;7;High clouds;21;10;SE;8;41%;0%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;32;23;A shower and t-storm;32;23;SE;11;69%;85%;8

Bangalore, India;A shower;23;18;Mostly cloudy;25;18;E;12;71%;38%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;8;51%;8%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;14;7;NNW;6;75%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;Partly sunny, mild;8;-5;NNW;8;43%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;2;-2;Low clouds and cold;0;-3;W;7;91%;25%;0

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;7;5;A shower in the p.m.;7;6;W;9;88%;73%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;10;A stray t-shower;20;10;S;9;68%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;19;N;13;83%;94%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;4;1;A passing shower;5;3;NW;5;91%;97%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy;9;7;Cloudy with a shower;9;7;SW;11;97%;93%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cooler;5;2;Cloudy;5;2;WSW;7;63%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;Fog, then sun;2;-2;WNW;3;87%;11%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;28;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;E;17;51%;94%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;ENE;11;50%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;8;-3;Sunshine;9;3;WNW;9;67%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Overcast;24;14;Turning sunny;21;12;WNW;11;51%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A bit of rain;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;S;20;65%;7%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;26;20;A couple of showers;25;19;NE;6;81%;94%;6

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;31;25;A few showers;30;25;NE;15;79%;92%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;10;1;Partly sunny, mild;12;7;SSE;16;66%;56%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;11;79%;66%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;6;5;Cloudy;6;4;WSW;9;92%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;23;Cloudy;27;22;N;14;74%;2%;2

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;19;14;Low clouds may break;24;20;S;12;75%;44%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;12;77%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;21;10;Hazy sun;21;10;NNE;4;68%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny, mild;16;7;S;8;23%;11%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;8;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;7;68%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;8;3;Mostly cloudy;9;6;SW;18;84%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;10;3;Rain and drizzle;9;1;NW;8;37%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;14;A passing shower;17;14;E;31;78%;96%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Partly sunny;25;17;SSE;7;64%;2%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;31;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;E;13;46%;84%;10

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;ENE;20;60%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;1;0;Snow to rain;2;-1;WSW;25;94%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;Showers around;33;24;SW;7;56%;87%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;25;17;Hazy sun;24;18;E;10;61%;7%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;22;A couple of showers;27;22;NE;26;66%;75%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;19;High clouds;28;19;ENE;9;56%;27%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;19;6;Hazy sun;17;5;N;8;49%;12%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain this morning;12;9;A bit of rain;11;6;NNE;21;92%;97%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;25;Showers around;32;24;NE;11;70%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;32;24;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SE;11;47%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;NW;10;61%;57%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;-4;E;9;30%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;28;11;Hazy sunshine;27;10;NE;4;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Hazy sun;20;4;S;6;55%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;NNW;16;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;3;0;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-2;NNW;9;88%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;32;25;Some sun, a shower;31;24;NNE;12;62%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;8;67%;91%;7

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;25;15;Hazy sun;26;15;NNW;8;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower and t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;6;73%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;17;5;Showers around;14;5;S;13;69%;98%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;33;26;A shower;32;26;SSW;10;73%;82%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;18;Mostly sunny;21;18;SSE;12;75%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;17;7;NE;11;75%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;12;9;A passing shower;12;7;SW;9;88%;91%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy and cooler;14;11;Rain, heavy at times;13;4;WNW;14;74%;99%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;25;A t-storm around;30;26;S;10;77%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Fog to sun;13;1;Fog to sun;16;0;NE;5;69%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Cloudy, downpours;30;26;ENE;21;79%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;8;81%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;E;11;55%;14%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;33;15;Cooler but pleasant;22;13;S;16;63%;62%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;22;6;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;NNW;7;47%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;A passing shower;27;22;NE;18;67%;96%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;0;-3;Fog early in the day;-2;-4;SSW;6;77%;54%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;23;66%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;24;17;Showers around;25;18;E;22;56%;99%;9

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;6;-1;Clouds and sun;1;-6;NE;6;62%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-4;Low clouds;-2;-7;SW;4;94%;29%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;13;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;25;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;20;65%;91%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine and mild;12;6;Partly sunny, mild;11;5;NE;12;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;22;13;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;8;WNW;7;80%;98%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with snow;-13;-20;A little a.m. snow;-17;-27;WNW;9;90%;54%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;11;3;Plenty of sun;12;5;SW;8;55%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;3;-6;Cloudy;-2;-3;SW;3;91%;56%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;5;-3;Some brightening;1;-7;E;11;74%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;25;NE;11;74%;84%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;NW;9;75%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;23;Downpours;32;23;E;9;81%;90%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Low clouds and fog;9;7;S;4;93%;30%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;27;13;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;S;23;49%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;31;24;Partial sunshine;31;26;N;16;59%;33%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;Morning showers;31;25;ESE;17;79%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;33;20;Partly sunny;33;19;SE;10;52%;31%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;5;5;Low clouds and fog;6;5;WSW;8;74%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;3;-6;A shower in the p.m.;8;2;S;9;65%;86%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;18;12;Periods of rain;17;12;NE;12;79%;98%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;9;Clearing;20;8;N;6;81%;6%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;E;14;65%;92%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;2;A bit of a.m. snow;4;3;SSW;16;78%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;0;-2;Snow, rain late;2;0;WSW;17;91%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;WNW;10;78%;95%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds;24;9;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;SE;9;16%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;Partly sunny;13;1;NNE;7;82%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;0;-1;Freezing drizzle;0;-1;SSW;12;78%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;14;8;A shower in the a.m.;11;8;WNW;16;64%;80%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;25;19;A thunderstorm;25;17;ENE;17;70%;91%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;29;25;A couple of showers;29;24;ENE;23;74%;97%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;23;17;Sunny and humid;24;17;N;12;87%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny and nice;22;7;NNE;5;16%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;24;10;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;SW;11;41%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;18;79%;60%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;ENE;8;65%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;6;2;A shower in places;4;0;SSE;10;80%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;2;-4;Milder;9;5;WSW;7;64%;77%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;10;5;Cloudy;13;7;SSE;11;66%;11%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;19;73%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Occasional wet snow;2;-1;Chilly with snow;2;-2;WNW;12;87%;96%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;26;71%;97%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;1;-2;Cloudy;2;-1;WSW;11;98%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;SSW;17;62%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Warmer with some sun;25;16;ESE;15;69%;9%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;1;0;Snow to rain;2;1;WSW;17;92%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;9;3;Rain and drizzle;6;2;W;13;89%;70%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;7;2;Low clouds;8;3;NNE;9;76%;32%;1

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;13;4;Mostly sunny;11;4;S;8;31%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;23;16;Downpours;22;16;WNW;10;73%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;11;0;Partly sunny;13;0;ENE;6;57%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;12;4;A little p.m. rain;7;3;NNE;15;75%;56%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;8;1;High clouds;6;3;E;15;74%;2%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;15;13;Areas of low clouds;17;11;NW;18;61%;12%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;8;W;9;76%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-10;-27;Increasing clouds;-12;-22;ENE;8;75%;40%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A few showers;6;2;Rain/snow showers;4;2;ESE;9;67%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;6;A passing shower;8;6;WNW;7;73%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;29;13;Warm with some sun;30;13;NNW;5;53%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;-1;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;SW;12;91%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Fog early in the day;-1;-2;Fog early in the day;2;1;WSW;10;95%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;20;15;Heavy p.m. showers;18;16;S;30;89%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;20;Clouds and sunshine;32;20;NNW;8;51%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;6;-4;Partly sunny;6;-2;N;3;57%;3%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-13 22:17 GMT+08:00

