Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028

Report Ocean presents a new report on ophthalmic surgical instruments market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The ophthalmic surgical instruments market size is expected to reach USD 15.42 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market – By Product; By Application (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery, Others); By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC141

The different types of ophthalmic surgical instruments include microscopes, illumination devices, phacoemulsification instruments, lasers, intraocular lenses, shunts & related drainage devices, viscoelastic devices, and surgical accessories. Operating microscopes are widely used for providing detailed imaging during surgery.

The microscopes are equipped with advanced optics and illumination for high-quality imaging at lower light intensities to offer superior precision. Market players are introducing advanced microscopes integrated with technologies such as intraocular lens positioning guidance, optical coherence tomography, and 3D display to offer enhanced services to customers.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the ophthalmic surgical instruments market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the ophthalmic surgical instruments market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the ophthalmic surgical instruments market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the ophthalmic surgical instruments market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The different applications of the instruments include cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, and others. There has been a high demand for ophthalmic surgical instruments for cataract surgery. The increasing use of ophthalmic surgical instruments for the treatment of cataracts, coupled with technological advancements for the delivery of effective healthcare services drives the market growth.

Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, boosting market growth. Changing consumer lifestyles, increasing geriatric population, rising occurrence of diseases such as hypertension and diabetes further supplements the growth of this segment.

Ophthalmic surgical instruments are used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. The increasing occurrence of ocular diseases coupled with government initiatives to offer advanced healthcare services to citizens supports the growth of this segment. Availability of advanced equipment and financial funds, and the introduction of medical schemes have increased the adoption of ophthalmic surgical instruments in hospitals.

North American market dominated the global ophthalmic surgical instruments industry in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, increasing health awareness, and growth in the healthcare sector fuel growth in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC141

The ophthalmic surgical instruments industry is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large market players. Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen the market presence and gain market share.

Major Players:

Some major market participants include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ellex Medical Lasers, Lumenis, Staar Surgical, Alcon, Leica Microsystem, Hoya, Quantel Medical, Novartis AG, Bausch + Lomb, Topcon, Iridex, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, NIDEK CO., LTD., and Johnson & Johnson.

Segmentation:

Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Illumination Devices

Intraocular Lenses

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Lasers

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

Phacoemulsification Instruments

Shunts & Related Drainage Devices

Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Vitreoretinal Surgery

Others

Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC141

Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Columbia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC141

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/