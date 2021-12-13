AI Infrastructure Market is Going to Boom with Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Xilinx

Global AI Infrastructure Market Size study, by Offering (Hardware, Server Software) Technology (Machine learning, deep learning) Function (Training, Inference) Deployment Type (On-premises, cloud, hybrid) End User (Enterprises, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ‘ AI Infrastructure market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; AI Infrastructure derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in AI Infrastructure market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Key Segments Studied in the Global AI Infrastructure Market

Global AI Infrastructure Market to reach USD 100.8 billion by 2027.

Global AI Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 18.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure refers to the platforms that businesses may use to create intelligent applications that are predictive, and require little human interaction. New generation technologies such as IoT, Mobility, and Big Data are putting a pressure on IT infrastructure. For utilizing the power of AI platforms, intelligent infrastructure is more important than ever. Every stage of the machine learning workflow is covered by AI infrastructure. It enables data engineers, data scientists, DevOps teams, and software engineers to manage and access computer resources for AI algorithm training, deployment, and testing. The workload is mapped to the right configuration of virtual machines and servers using AI infrastructure. Organizations may now focus on capacity planning, storage management, resource usage, anomaly detection, threat detection, and analysis due to AI infrastructure. The AI infrastructure market is growing due to increasing use of cloud machine learning platforms in businesses and rising demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centres. The market for AI infrastructure is projected to grow as the use of AI applications in vertical sectors such as healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism grows.

The dearth of AI hardware specialists in the sector, on the other hand, is limiting the market’s growth. Increasing attention on building human-aware AI systems, on the other hand, represents an opportunity for the AI infrastructure industry in the forecasting years. For instance, The GeForce GTX Titan X has a memory bandwidth of 336.5 GB/s and is mostly utilized in desktop computers, whereas the Tesla V100 16 GB has a memory bandwidth of 900 GB/s and is primarily used in AI applications. According to Cisco Systems, Inc.’s most recent records, global IP traffic will exceed 1.2 ZB per year or 96 EB per month in 2021, and 3.3 ZB per year in 2022. This indicates that overall IP traffic is booming, and that more data will be generated in the near future. As a result, greater computational power devices are required. The growing volume of data produced in industries such as automotive and healthcare, improved computing power, lower hardware costs, a growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism are mostly driving the market growth.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide AI Infrastructure market. The global AI infrastructure market is dominated by North America, and this growth is projected to continue in the coming years. AI-based servers are predicted to be widely used in the United States and Canada. Also, with their significant focus on investing in R&D operations for the development of new technologies, these countries are technologically developed economies in North America. The United States is one of the country’s biggest developers of AI technology. Furthermore, the presence of major AI technology suppliers in the country, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Facebook, MetaMind, and Amazon, is driving the AI infrastructure market’s growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Xilinx

Advanced Micro Devices

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Google

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

By Offering:

Hardware

Server Software

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By Function:

Training

Inference

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User:

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Market analysis requires careful attention to the following:

Market Analysis: To make this section robust, we help you identify industry size, growth rates, drivers, challenges, major players, and market forecasts and emerging trends.

Competitive Analysis: Understanding your competition is critical to your success. This section includes an analysis of your key competitors, their products / services, their differentiators, and market shares.

Target Market and Customers: Identifying and prioritizing specific target markets are another key part of your industry analysis where research is crucial. You need to think about demographics and buying behaviors of your customers? How can you best reach them? What kinds of challenges do they have? How do they like to be marketed?

Competitiveness Industry concentration – This is a measure of the number of firms in an industry and the size of the predominant firms in the industry. It indicates the nature of the competition. Identify the most important players in the industry. What percent of the market is controlled by the largest companies (for example, the four largest firms)? What is the market share of each major firm? What is the number of firms over a certain size? Is there a dominant industry leader? Who is it?

