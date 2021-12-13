Location-Based Entertainment Market: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Exit Reality, Springboard VR, HTC Corporation, IMAX Corporation, The VOID LLC

Global Location-Based Entertainment Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Software), by End Use (Amusement Parks, Arcade Studios, 4D Films), by Technology (2 Dimensional, 3 Dimensional, Cloud Merged Reality) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ‘ Location-Based Entertainment market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Location-Based Entertainment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Location-Based Entertainment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Global location-based entertainment market is expected to reach $24.2 billion by 2027. Global location-based entertainment market is valued approximately at $3.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about34.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Location-based entertainment refers to any type of entertainment that takes place in a location outside of home of the user, often in an entertainment center. The location-based entertainment experience primarily involves creation of a physical space, equipped with all the equipment, tools, etc. that are required to create an immersive environment. The global location-based entertainment market is being driven by increasing consumer spending on games and video content and increasing adoption of innovative concepts with virtual reality expertise. Furthermore, increasing investment by the market players to launch innovative simulation products will provide new opportunities for the global location-based entertainment industry. According to Statista, spending by consumers on additional in-game content is expected to increase from $54 billion in 2020 to more than $74.4 billion by 2025, across the globe. Such growth in the consumer spending on gaming content is expected to increase the adoption of location-based entertainment with the popularity of multiplayer gaming which in turn would drive the market. However, requirement of high budgeted infrastructure may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global location-based entertainment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing awareness regarding the latest technologies and the popularity of location-based entertainment among users, rapid adoption of location-based virtual reality tools, and presence of majority of the key market players across the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the presence of several virtual reality hardware and software providers, expanding consumer base for virtual reality based games across China, etc.

Exit Reality

Springboard VR

HTC Corporation

IMAX Corporation

The VOID LLC

VRstudios Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By End Use:

Amusement Parks

Arcade Studios

4D Films

By Technology:

2 Dimensional (2D)

3 Dimensional (3D)

Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)

