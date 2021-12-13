Defense ministry says Taiwan's security cannot be entrusted to foreign countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fang Mao-hung (房茂宏), executive deputy minister of national defense, on Monday (Dec. 13) said that Taiwan’s national security cannot be entrusted to other countries.

During a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked whether China’s naval activities near Taiwan’s territorial waters are carefully monitored. Fang said that the military has full control of the nation’s maritime borders, Liberty Times reported.

As for whether U.S. and Japanese warships have been spotted keeping tabs on Chinese Navy vessels, Fang confirmed that they have appeared on a regular basis.

Responding to another question from DPP Legislator Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌), Fang pointed out that Taiwan must be responsible for its own national security and cannot rely on other countries. No matter how difficult challenges may be, the military must be prepared for combat, he said.

One day, if allied countries cannot carry out operations to protect Taiwan, the military must take advantage of existing resources it can use to defend itself, he explained. This is the most important thing the nation can do.

The deputy minister said that the MND will study two factors to formulate corresponding defense plans: whether the enemy is capable of attacking Taiwan and which threats are most harmful, per Liberty Times.

The ministry will maintain control over any Chinese military provocations and prepare proper strategies to counter them, Fang added.