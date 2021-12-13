Tanoto Foundation Sponsors "My Coronavirus Story" Book to Educate Children on COVID-19 and Encourage Resilience

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 December 2021 - Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation founded by Sukanto Tanoto and his wife Tinah Bingei Tanoto, is supporting the education of children on COVID-19 and encouraging resilience in the new normal of living with the virus through its sponsorship of "My Coronavirus Story" book. The children's book was launched today by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung at the Woodlands Regional Library.





A multi-organisational collaboration, the book is sponsored by Tanoto Foundation, supported by National Healthcare Group (NHG), authored by Professor Leo Yee Sin, Executive Director, National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and published by Wildtype Media Group.





Targeted at children between four and 12 years old, the book tells the coronavirus story from the perspective of a young child. It explores and articulates the experience, thoughts and feelings of a child living during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book also pays tribute to the courage and selfless contributions of all frontline workers in steering Singapore into the endemic stage.





"My Coronavirus Story" book is illustrated entirely with art pieces by children and youth, aged five to 18 years old. These art pieces were entries for the "Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes" national art competition held earlier this year. The 21 colourful art pieces used in the book reinforce the importance of personal hygiene, vaccination and social responsibility in the fight against the virus.





Ms Imelda Tanoto, member of the Board of Trustees of Tanoto Foundation said, "We are delighted to support this children's storybook on COVID-19 and to jointly deliver the message of hope and resilience as we look forward to 2022. Our Foundation is a strong advocate of early childhood development, maternal and child health, and medical research. This book represents part of our efforts that started early last year and included working closely with communities, governments and like-minded organisations to support the fight against COVID-19 across a few countries, including Singapore. We hope this book will inspire children everywhere to continue to play their part in helping their families and communities stay safe, remain healthy and emerge stronger from this global pandemic."





Professor Benjamin Seet, Deputy Group CEO, Education and Research, NHG, said, "We are grateful for the generous support of Tanoto Foundation and the National Library Board. Educating the public has been key during this pandemic, but efforts to reach out to young children have been limited, even though they have to learn to adjust to the many changes around them. This book serves to fill the gap, and its bright colours bring a message of hope in this time of fear and anxiety."





About 1,000 copies of the book have been printed. Members of the public, especially parents and educators, will be able to borrow the book from NLB's public libraries (except library@chinatown, library@orchard and library@esplanade). The books will also be given to primary schools in Singapore.





With operations in Indonesia, China and Singapore, Tanoto Foundation focuses on three main pillars namely 1) leveraging education to accelerate equal opportunities, 2) developing the next generation of leaders, and 3) supporting medical research and healthcare to improve health standards – all with a common outcome of improving lives. In Singapore, Tanoto Foundation has partnered universities including National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University to provide scholarships through a S$7 million endowment fund. The Foundation has also partnered healthcare institutions to contribute funding and donations in excess of S$16 million to support medical research and healthcare in Singapore.





About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organisation founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realise his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation started its work in 1981 when our founders established a kindergarten and elementary school in Besitang, North Sumatra. Tanoto Foundation's programs stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative strength of education to realise people's full potential and improve lives. More information is available at www.tanotofoundation.org.





#TanotoFoundation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.