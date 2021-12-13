Taiwan's DPP seeking to drum up enthusiasm ahead of 4-vote referendum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese will vote to either accept or reject four political proposals on Saturday (Dec. 18), with Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) indicating unaffiliated voters will play a decisive role.

On Saturday, up to 19.88 million people are eligible to cast a vote on whether to ban American pork products laced with the leanness-enhancing agent ractopamine, relocate a natural gas terminal project in Taoyuan to protect algal reefs, restart construction on the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City, and hold future referendums alongside elections.

The results of the referendum could reverse course on the country's energy and trade policy. They could also be a barometer for the legislative by-elections and local elections in 2022 and the presidential election in 2024.

The ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is trying to unleash the power of its young supporters by holding nationwide offline and online events, including rallies, as well as appeal to nonpartisan voters.

It is widely believed that voting to ban ractopamine would hurt Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the prospects of a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S.

Two weeks after the TPOF released a poll showing potential undesirable results for the ruling party, foundation Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) on Monday (Dec. 13) questioned the DPP's referendum campaign to urge people to vote against all four questions, saying it violates the spirit of the democratic mechanism.

"It's bizarre to hear the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) government describing the Kuomintang's referendum promotion campaign as a hindrance to the country's progress and calling for people to stand up against all the KMT's proposals, making it become more like a power struggle between two major political parties than a rationale debate."

"It shows a less people-oriented leadership," he added.

You cited the surprising finding from the recent TPOF poll that 27% of DPP supporters would vote against ractopamine-laced pork imports, while up to 65% of unaffiliated voters and 89% of KMT supporters would do the same. This makes that proposal the most likely to succeed.

The electoral threshold for each issue is 4.98 million votes.