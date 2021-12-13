Dermatology Devices Market Size-Share Estimation and Forecast, Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Report till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on dermatology devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global dermatology devices market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Dermatology devices are used in diagnosing and treating skin ailments. The devices are used in skin-treating surgeries such as topical chemotherapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, skin biopsy, cryosurgery, photodynamic therapy, and electrodessication & curettage.

The increasing prevalence of diseases and surgical treatments are driving the growth of the global dermatology devices market. Furthermore, the growing pervasiveness of skin disorders is expected to boost the demand for surgeries. This collectively would enhance the demand for dermatology devices. Moreover, growing investments in the healthcare sector would help the market generate higher revenues during the forecast period.

Skin cancer cases have been rising rapidly across the globe. The study by National Cancer Institute (U.S.) indicates that skin cancer accounts for 4.6% of the overall cancer cases in the U.S. Such rapid expansion of skincare diseases would fuel the demand for dermatology devices.

Moreover, the growing demand for aesthetic procedures is driving the market for cosmetic dermatology. Laser devices are used in various aesthetic procedures, like psoriasis, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, acne, wrinkle removal, vascular lesions, and pigmented lesions. The increasing prevalence of beauty treatments is attributed to contribute to the market growth.

On the contrary, dermatology validation processes and strict regulations by various authorities have become challenging for the companies to survive in the market. Changing government policies have generated various obstacles for businesses. Thus, this time-consuming approval process is expected to hinder the growth of the overall market.

Regional Segmentation

North America is expected to contribute with the maximum share in the global dermatology device market. Various factors like ongoing improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, expanding services in developing countries, and rising awareness amongst the population are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the regional market. The region is witnessing notable growth in Japan, China, and India, owing to the rising pervasiveness of skin diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness amongst the population regarding skin diseases and their cures.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of the overall market. Healthcare workers, equipment, and facilities all shifted their energy to control the spread of deadly disease. This global epidemic caused a severe decline in the growth of the global dermatology device market. Pharmaceutical and medical supply chains had to cope with severe challenges which reduced the demand for dermatology devices. The pandemic has forced the population to look over their health and avoid hospitals to evade the risk of exposure. The COVID-19 infection is expected to halt surgical aesthetic procedures in the upcoming years, consequently affecting the demand for dermatology devices.

Apart from that, limitations on the import and export of products further inhibited the growth of the global dermatology devices market during the pandemic.

Key Market Segments

By product type

Diagnostic Devices

Imaging devices

Dermatoscope

Microscopes

Treatment Devices

Electrosurgery Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Laser Devices

By application type

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Psoriasis

Skin Rejuvenation

Warts

By end-user type

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Key Players

Alma Lasers Ltd. (Asia)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Ambicare Health Ltd (Antarctica)

Candela Laser Corp (North America)

Canfield Scientific, Inc (North America)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag (Germany)

Cutera, Inc. (United States)

Cynosure, Inc. (United States)

Heine Optotechnik (Germany)

Lumenis Ltd. (Asia)

Other Prominent Players

