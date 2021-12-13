ICU Beds Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on ICU bed market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The ICU bed market value was more than $1,287 million in 2020. The global ICU bed market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The purpose of ICU beds is to support infection control, enhance work efficiency, provide comfort, enhance safety & ease of use, and enhance effective risk management in hospitals. A section mattress base, X-ray cassette holder, and stepless pneumatic adjustment for Trendelenburg and anti-Trendelenburg are available to support & assist the healthcare staff.

Factors Affecting

An increase in the number of surgical procedures, a rise in the geriatric population, and the emergence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, and others primarily drive the ICU beds market.

In the forecast period, technological advancements in ICU beds and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments and private sectors will drive market growth.

An increase in the number of advanced and well-equipped hospitals, a rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centers, favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, and increasing product launches are additional factors driving the market.

A low level of demand in underdeveloped countries is likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, the high market growth potential in emerging markets represents a promising prospect to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR

Key players operating in the ICU beds market will find lucrative opportunities in Asia-Pacific due to an increase in several initiatives and enhanced government investments for the overall R&D of ICU beds, and a rise in product approvals. Other factors contributing to the market growth in the country include the continuous development of ICU beds, the accessibility of advanced healthcare systems, and the surge in demand for advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, the increase in medical device companies in emerging economies also bolsters this region’s growth. Furthermore, developing countries in Asia-Pacific will drive the growth of the ICU beds market over the next few years due to the surge of manufacturers expanding their geographical presence among emerging developing nations.

Covid-19 Impact

In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 an international public health emergency. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected around 210 countries around the world. An unprecedented global public health threat, COVID-19 is expected to affect the ICU beds market positively. The rapid increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 is inspiring the intensive care community in the healthcare industry to prepare for challenges related to this pandemic. A severe COVID-19 patient will need 14 days of ICU respiratory support. A rise in COVID-19 cases will therefore contribute to the growth of the ICU beds market in the forecast period.

Company Profiled in the Market

There are several prominent competitors in the global ICU bed market, including:

Medline Industries, Inc

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Linet Group SE (Linet spol. s.r.o.)

Malvestio S.P.A.

Merivaara Corp.

DSV Panalpina A/S (Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.)

Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH (Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG)

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global ICU bed market segmentation includes Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Full-Electric Beds

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Semi-Electric Beds

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Manual Beds

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Traditional ICU

Pediatric ICU

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

