Medical Radiation Detection Market Size Estimate 2021 Comprehensive Growth, , Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical radiation detection market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The medical radiation detection market size CAGR of approximately 8.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The market size was evaluated at $1,173.0 million in the year 2020.

Medical radiation detectors measure how much radiation a patient is exposed to with the help of medical equipment. Exposure to the excess amount of radiation can generate various deadly diseases serious risks. Medical radiation helps to avoid these risks by providing accurate calculations. Handheld survey meter (HSM), personal radiation detector (PRD), radiation portal monitor (RPM), and radiation isotope identification device (RIID) are a few of the detecting devices that help ionizing radiation and avoid the future risks of diseases.

Apart from that, a Dosimeter is the most preferred medical radiation detector that helps detecting harmful Gamma rays, which might become a threat if exposed.

Medical detectors are one of the highly practiced devices in cancer cases. Due to the increasing number of diseases, the demand for medical radiation detectors is growing and driving the growth of the global medical radiation detection market. Nuclear medicine and radiation therapy methods will propel the medical radiation detection market growth in the future.

The diagnostic imaging centers use medical radiation detectors to avoid excessive radiation exposure. The number of diagnostic imaging facilities is increasing and hence the requirement for medical radiation detectors.

Growing awareness among people regarding the causes of excessive radiation and the safety measures is being another key reason for the growth of the Medical Radiation Detection Market. Apart from that, the rising number of medical insurance holders is prompting the acceleration of medical radiation.

Covid-19 Impact

The Covid-19 infection created havoc in the lives of people. Even though medical radiations were highly beneficial during the pandemic times, several aspects were pulling back the market from the extension.

Medical radiation detection is being utilized for preventing excessive radiation exposure, usually caused by the imaging equipment while testing at the centers. The covid-19 outbreak was expected to grow the market, but the lack of working members and shortage of supplies is expected to impact negatively. The lockdown and other strict restrictions imposed by the government in various countries can decelerate the market growth .

Covid-19 outbreak arrived with the more unusual requirement of materials that can help people fight the virus. It may retard the gradual growth of the medical radiation detection market during the forecast period. However, advanced experiments are being done to create a better version of Radiation detectors that can meet the different requirements. This is expected to enhance the development of the medical radiation detection market.

Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the Medical Radiation Detection market by holding the maximum share of medical radiation detection. Many key factors driving the dominance of North America in the market, the first one being the increasing awareness among people. The awareness about radiation safety was the major key point for America holding the maximum share. Another reason is the expanding number of cases for the radio diagnostic procedures, which lead to market growth. The researches are being made aiming to develop advanced radiation detection, safety, and monitoring devices. Some of the renowned US companies leading the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, and Mirion Technologies.

Key Market Segments

By Detection Type

Gas-Filled Detectors

Scintillators

Solid-State

By Product

Personal Dosimeters

Area Process Dosimeters

Surface Contamination Monitors

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

List of key companies

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Polimaster, Inc.

IBA Worldwide

AmRay Group

PTW Freiburg GmbH

Infab Corporation.

