Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Market 2021, Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on central nervous disorder therapeutics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The central nervous disorder therapeutics market value was $1,17,556.7 million in 2020. The global central nervous disorder therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A part of the nervous system that controls most of the body’s and mind’s functions is the central nervous system. There are two parts to it, the brain and the spinal cord. The nervous system integrates information from all parts of the body to coordinate and control their actions. In contrast, central nervous system disorders can include neurological disorders, degenerative diseases, infectious diseases, mental illnesses, and other conditions which affect the brain. CNS treatment, therefore, helps to treat these disorders.

Factors Affecting

An increase in the geriatric population and a rise in the prevalence of CNS disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, infectious diseases, mental health, anxiety disorders, and bipolar disorders will drive the central nervous disorders therapeutics market over the forecast horizon.

The growing need for CNS treatments and therapeutic options is encouraging major pharmaceutical companies to increase investments in research and development, creating opportunities for future growth.

The introduction of novel drugs and advances in diagnostic technologies to develop superior drug delivery systems will drive the market for treating central nervous system disorders.

In addition to the rise in prevalence of CNS disorders, there are also a number of promising pipeline drugs driving the growth of the central nervous disorders therapeutics market.

In developing countries, the high cost of treatment hinders the growth of the market.

The introduction of novel drug delivery systems for CNS and the advancement of technologies to develop superior drug delivery systems is forecast to drive the central nervous disorders therapeutics market into the future.

Covid-19 Impact

The World Health Organization assessed that Covid-19 is a pandemic. Only a few vaccines have received emergency approvals for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19. The most important measure for combating the spread of this disease is social distancing. In addition, various countries around the world have enacted national lockdowns to maintain social distance. Due to the outbreak, most markets are experiencing a decline. There is also a market for patients with central nervous system disorders. The effects of Covid-19 are also severe on the respiratory system and the central and peripheral nervous systems. Ischemic strokes, inflammations, and encephalopathies were all included, as well as neuropathies. In addition, patients who have a severe illness from Covid-19 suffer from severe neurologic manifestations, including impaired consciousness, skeletal muscle injury, and cerebrovascular disease. In addition, Covid-19 may have a minimal effect on the market for therapies for central nervous disorders.

Regional Impact

In 2020, the North American region dominated the market for disorders of the central nervous system and held the largest revenue share. This high growth rate is due to several factors, including an aging population, the increasing geriatric population, and the emergence of disorders associated with the central nervous system.

Company Profile

Several leading players in the central nervous disorder therapeutics market are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Biogen

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Astra Zeneca

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Shire PLC

Pfizer, Inc

Others

Market Segmentation

The global central nervous disorders therapeutics market segmentation includes Disease, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Disease

Neurovascular Diseases

Degenerative Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

Mental Health

Psychotic disorder

Epilepsy

Depression

Others

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

Segmentation based on Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

