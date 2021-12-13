Cough Remedies Market Size 2021: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on cough remedies market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

In 2020, the cough remedies market valued at $7084.2. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Coughing is the body’s immune response to fight antigens or any foreign objects that have entered the respiratory system and have the potential to harm the system. The condition may progress to complete lung congestion. Causing cough is primarily associated with tobacco usage, postnasal drip, asthma, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Chronic cough can result from a variety of conditions if left untreated. Some of the most common symptoms include a stuffy nose, sore throat, frequent throat clearing, hoarseness, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchyitis, eosinophilic bronchitis, lung cancer, fibrosis idiopathica, and blood pressure medications can all cause cough.

Factors Impacting the Global Cough Remedies Market

In the coming years, the cough remedies market will benefit from an increase in the geriatric population. An increase in vehicle pollution, a surge in over-the-counter products, an increase in R&D activities. An increase in awareness of advanced medicines.

During the forecast period, significant market growth will be driven by an increase in the number of testing and research facilities primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

A lack of regulations regarding the efficacy of cough remedies is limiting the market growth.

Growing incidences of respiratory conditions will create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the next few years.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Cough Remedies Market

A cough caused by exposure to Covid-19 can be managed with cough remedies. The lack of skilled workers, and resource limits caused by Covid-19, are projected to negatively impact growth during the forecast period. Lockdown regulations have also led to a decline in market growth as a result of strict government regulations. In addition, a new generation of products that can help combat the Covid-19 virus could be the need of the hour. The development of new products to cure cough caused by the virus has seen a steep increase in research, which is expected to spur the growth of cough remedies during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: The Global Cough Remedies Market

The North American cough remedies market is the largest in the world, followed by the European market. The market in this region is growing due to an increase in R&D activities to develop effective and advanced medical products.

The CAGR for Asia-Pacific will be the highest during 2021-2027. The Cough Remedies market is expected to grow rapidly due to several factors, including rising disposable incomes, the introduction of new products and technologies by companies, and growing technological developments. Cough Remedies supplements are becoming increasingly popular in countries like India and China due to a growing geriatric population. This region’s Cough Remedies market is growing thanks to changing lifestyles and growing healthcare awareness.

Key Players in the Global Cough Remedies Market

Several prominent companies in the global cough remedies market are:

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Prestige Brands, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Astrazeneca PLC (Astrazeneca)

Bayer Ag

Procter & Gamble

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Cough Remedies Market

The global cough remedies market is segmented by Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Expectorants

Antihistamines

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Segmentation based on Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Pediatric

Adult

Hospital Pharmacy

Pediatric

Adult

Online Pharmacy

Pediatric

Adult

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

