Medical Device Packaging Market Comprehensive Report 2021: Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2027

The global medical device packaging market was valued at 22,096 Million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The integrity of the package is essential for protecting medical devices. Medical devices must be packaged properly to prevent physical damage, biological contamination, and any other external disturbance. A label facilitates proper identification of the device as another reason for packaging. Besides, the packaging of medical devices plays a crucial role in ensuring the devices remain safe and secure throughout their shelf lives. The function of packaging is to protect and communicate with the environment, humans, and vice versa.
Factors Affecting the Global Medical Device Packaging Market
This market is driven by factors such as technological developments in the medical device industry, the introduction of several advanced medical devices that require specialized packaging solutions, and increased demand for innovative packaging solutions due to increased production and supply of medical devices, medicines, and drugs globally.
An increase in healthcare spending, owing to a rise in health awareness, is also supportive of the medical devices packaging market growth.
Global market growth is slowed by stringent rules and regulations instituted by governments across the globe.
In the global medical device packaging market, technological developments that provide sterile packaging, tamper-proof products, nonreactive products with great performance, and reduced total cost of ownership will boost the growth of the market, thereby creating substantial opportunities for growth.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Medical Device Packaging Market
Globally, workflows have been disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak. An increasing number of industries have reopened after the disease forced them to shut down. Healthcare is drastically affected across several subdomains.
A moderate effect has also been observed on the medical device and supplies market, including medical device packaging.
Due to various scenarios of surgical practices being adversely affected by the current crisis, the market for medical device packaging has been adversely affected in recent months. Additionally, guidelines were written for every surgical specialty on how to handle this crisis.
In the absence of hospital beds, a decline in the number of beds positively impacted the medical devices packaging market.
Pandemics drove an increase in the demand for medical devices, such as ventilators, respirators, and oximeters, which assisted in the management of diseases affecting the respiratory tract. Hence, medical devices, which require packaging, further fuel the market growth.
The medical device packaging market is further negatively affected by banned imports and exports.
Regional Outlook: The Global Medical Device Packaging Market
In the upcoming years, the North American market for medical device packaging is expected to take the lead.
Due to the presence of developed countries with prosperous economies, aging populations, and advanced medical systems, it is expected that the market in the region will grow in the future.
A large number of people in countries, an increase in healthcare spending intensity, the level of gross domestic product (GDP), and the structure of health insurance plans all contribute to the market’s growth.
Additional factors leading the market in the future include the growing primary care community, extensive medical and life science research activities, and high levels of healthcare spending. Furthermore, large pharmaceutical and medical supply and device industries are also contributing to market growth in the upcoming years.
Key Players in the Global Medical Device Packaging Market
Several leading companies in the global medical device packaging market are:
WestRock Company
Amcor Limited
DuPont
Berry Global Inc.
3M Company
CCL industries INC.
Constantia Flexibles
Klöckner Pentaplast Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Sonoco Products Company
Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report: The Global Medical Device Packaging Market
The global medical device packaging market is segmented by Product Type, Application, Material Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Pouches
Clamshell Packs
Boxes
Bags
Blisters
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Sterile Packaging
Non-Sterile Packaging
Segmentation based on Material Type
Plastic
Paper & Paperboard
Foils
Glass
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
