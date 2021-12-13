Medical Supplies Market 2021: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical supplies market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global medical supplies market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
During patient diagnosis and treatment, medical supplies, sometimes referred to as medical equipment, are used. A large number of patients and a limited number of hospitals will almost certainly require medical supplies. A medical supply is a broad category consisting of products ranging from a simple first-aid kit to specialized medical gear. Medical supplies, such as hypodermic needles and inhalation tools, are used for medication delivery, while supplies used for sterilization and infection control help prevent infections in healthcare environments.
Factors Affecting
Chronic diseases used to be more prevalent among the elderly. Diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and cancer are common diseases today and can affect any age group. The use of medical supplies in treating such conditions is driving the market growth.
The growing use of medical technology, which enables professionals to diagnose and treat their patients remotely, has led to significant growth in the market. The lockdown period was necessary to prevent the spread of the virus among non-emergency patients, resulting in a substantial increase in demand for medical supplies for home care, like oxygen masks, blood pressure monitors, disposable masks, etc. Furthermore, the same factors anticipate driving the future market growth.
Due to patients’ convenience, remote patient monitoring devices have become increasingly popular recently for tracking patients’ vitals. As a result, such devices increase the likelihood of a breach of confidential patient information. Therefore, security concerns can slow the growth of the market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to Covid-19, medical supplies are in high demand. COVID-19 treatment became a priority for healthcare facilities and medical professionals soon after the epidemic broke out, necessitating the usage of disposable masks, eye-wear, respiratory supply supplies, hand sanitizers, and disposable gloves. During this period, the medical supply sector began to boom as a result of this predicament.
The demand for medical supplies for wound care, diagnostics, and laboratory testing, on the other hand, dropped unexpectedly because non-emergency medical cases delayed adhering to social distancing norms. As a result of the circumstances, Covid-19 is unlikely to have impacted the global medical supply industry.
Regional Overview
North America dominated both the production and the demand for medical supplies. Medical supplies are in high demand in this region due to the growing number of operations in this area. Further, geriatric populations and Covid-19 cases are increasing, resulting in an increasing market for these products.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent competitors in the global medical supplies market are:
Coloplast Group (Europe)
3M Company (United States)
Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)
Convatec Group PLC (United Kingdom)
Merit Medical Systems (United States)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Teleflex Incorporated (United States)
Stryker (United States)
Johnson & Johnson (United States)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)
Avanos Medical, Inc. (United States)
Cook Medical (United States)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)
DePuy Synthes (United States)
Siemens Healthineers (Europe)
GE Healthcare (United States)
Ethicon LLC (United States)
Philips Healthcare (Europe)
Fresenius Medical Care (Europe)
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global medical supplies market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Diagnostic Supplies
Blood Collection Consumables
Other Sample Collection Consumables
Infusion & Injectable Supplies
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Disinfectants
Hand Disinfectants
Skin Disinfectants
Surface Disinfectants
Instrument Disinfectants
Personal Protective Equipment
Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
Eye & Face Protection Equipment
Protective Clothing
Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
Surgical Drapes
Other Protection Equipment
Sterilization Consumables
Wound Care Consumables
Advanced Wound Dressings
Surgical Wound Care
Traditional Wound Care
Dialysis Consumables
Hemodialysis Consumables
Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Catheters
Cardiovascular Catheters
Intravenous Catheters
Urological Catheters
Specialty Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
Sleep Apnea Consumables
Other Medical Supplies
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
