Anticancer Drugs Market Size and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on anticancer drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The anticancer drugs market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Anticancer drugs are medicines that are prescribed for the treatment of cancers. The most common cancer drugs are Revlimid, Procarbazine, Carmustine, Altretamine, Temozolomide, and Mechlorethamine.

The global anticancer drugs market is growing at a significant rate, owing to the increasing pervasiveness of several types of cancer. Furthermore, researches on the development of effective anticancer drugs would propel the growth of the global anticancer drugs market during the forecast period.

The growing number of cancer patients and their treatment procedures are boosting the growth of the global anticancer drug market. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 17 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2018, out of which 9.5 million cancer deaths were registered globally. Moreover, the numbers are expected to hike by 2040. Thus, the demand for anticancer drugs is forecast to surge during the forecast time frame.

Cancer treatment essentially requires effective drugs to control the disease. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continuously invest in R & D activities to develop advanced drugs. Various research institutes are engaged in the development of hybrid anticancer drugs. The drugs would be effective in destroying cancer cells, which, in turn, cure the disease more efficiently. Thus, the advancements in anticancer drugs would prompt the growth of the global market.

Anticancer drugs have long-lasting side effects on patients. The cancer patients have to go through chemotherapy, which causes fatigue, edema (swelling), diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, etc. Anticancer drugs can cause breathlessness and increase the risk of infection. Thus, such side effects can slow down the growth of the global anticancer drugs market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of COVID-19 created chaos in the entire world. Healthcare bodies had to postpone the diagnosis and treatment of many other diseases. However, the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global anticancer drug market. The risk of infection prevented many patients from visiting hospitals. This, in turn, soared the demand for anticancer drugs as patients were more reliant on drugs those days.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America holds the maximum share in the global anticancer drug market, owing to the growing number of cancer cases in the region. Around 1.9 million people in North America are suffering from breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer. Such factors are anticipated to soar the growth of the global anticancer drug market.

Competitors In The Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.(Europe)

Pfizer Inc.(United States)

Novartis AG (Europe)

Merck & Co. Inc.(United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (United States)

AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

AbbVie Inc. (United States)

Amgen (United States)

Takeda Oncology Drugs Ltd. (United States)

GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Europe)

Celgene Corporation (United States)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Asia)

Eli Lilly and Company(United States)

Millennium Pharmaceuticals(United States)

Other prominent players.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Others

Targeted Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Hormonal Drugs

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Injectable

Prefilled Syringes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

