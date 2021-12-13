Cosmetic Dentistry Market with Key-Players Strategies | Growth, Forthcoming s, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on cosmetic dentistry market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The cosmetic dentistry market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
The term cosmetic dentistry refers to any dental work that increases the appearance (although not necessarily the function) of teeth, gums, and bite. It primarily focuses on improving the appearance of your smile by enhancing the color, position, shape, size, alignment, and alignment of your teeth. Dental professionals frequently refer to themselves as cosmetic dentists, regardless of their specific education, training, and experience in the field.
Factors Affecting
Aesthetics are gaining popularity right across the globe. Consequently, a wide range of procedures and techniques have evolved to address the specific needs of patients. Increasing demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets has resulted in an increase in dental tourism.
Dental laboratories will increasingly use Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology and technological advances to drive market growth.
Among the primary challenges in this market are the lack of reimbursement options for cosmetic procedures and the high cost of dental imaging. Most insurance companies and government programs don’t consider cosmetic procedures essential, so many reimbursement options are not available for cosmetic dentistry. Alternatively, dental imaging requires high-tech equipment that requires a large amount of money that is not covered by insurance companies, further limiting the growth of this market.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the cosmetic dentistry market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the cosmetic dentistry market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the cosmetic dentistry market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the cosmetic dentistry market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
Regional Overview
The North American cosmetic dentistry market dominated the global market. Among the reasons for this are the technological advancements and the increasing number of people opting for cosmetic dental procedures.
In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is likely to report the highest growth rate. The main reason is that developing countries, such as India and China, generate a higher per capita disposable income. People in this region tend to improve their dental health aesthetically because of a large population. A wide range of dental procedures available in this region has contributed to the growth of the regional dental market.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies in the global cosmetic dentistry market are:
3M Company (U.S.)
Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.)
Institut Straumann AG (Europe)
Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc. (U.S.)
Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
Biolase, Inc. (U.S.)
Planmeca Oy (Europe)
A-dec Inc. (U.S.)
Q & M Dental Group (Asia-Pacific)
Biocon Limited (India)
Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc (U.S.)
Cortex Dental Implants (Middle East)
BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.)
Denxy Technology Co., Limited (China)
Remedent NV (U.S.)
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global cosmetic dentistry market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Dental Systems & Equipment
Instrument delivery systems
Dental chairs
Handpieces
Light cure equipment
CAD/CAM systems
Scaling units
Dental lasers
Dental radiology equipment
Extra-oral radiology equipment
Intra-oral radiology equipment
Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners
Dental implants
Titanium implants
Zirconium implants
Dental bridges
Traditional bridges
Cantilever bridges
Maryland bridges
Dental veneers
Dental crowns
Orthodontic braces
Fixed braces
Removable braces
Inlays & Onlays
Bonding agents
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
